Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Flacco returns to the Browns on a one-year deal
NFL reportedly seeks 911 audio from Hill incident
Last-place NFL teams that can transform in 2025
Other PFT Content
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Flacco returns to the Browns on a one-year deal
NFL reportedly seeks 911 audio from Hill incident
Last-place NFL teams that can transform in 2025
Other PFT Content
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Last-place NFL teams that can transform in 2025
April 11, 2025 08:32 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explain why they have faith in the 49ers and Bears turning things around next season, despite disappointing finishes last year.
Related Videos
11:36
Flacco returns to the Browns on a one-year deal
05:50
NFL reportedly seeks 911 audio from Hill incident
06:39
How much of Young’s progress can continue in 2025?
09:24
Florio: Deion is playing ‘3D chess’ for Shedeur
08:08
Smith wants to ‘soak up knowledge’ from Brady
07:38
Ranking best NFL divisions by QBs
14:14
Would Steelers be better with Sanders or Rodgers?
14:05
Sanders would be better off landing late in Rd. 1
01:22
Who will be selected top-five in 2025 NFL Draft?
07:43
FNIA mock recap: Pats take Campbell over Hunter
16:08
FNIA NFL mock draft 2025: Picks 28-32
14:41
FNIA NFL mock draft 2025: Picks 22-27
13:10
FNIA NFL mock draft 2025: Picks 16-21
04:55
Fantasy impact of Murray saying he has to run more
09:25
Fantasy football 2025 rookie draft: Picks 11-18
13:32
Fantasy football 2025 rookie draft: Picks 6-10
05:02
Fantasy football 2025 rookie draft: Picks 19-24
10:57
Fantasy football 2025 rookie draft: Picks 1-5
01:38
What position will Steelers pick first in draft?
07:01
PFT Draft: Best homecoming or revenge games
11:23
How Coen can bring Lawrence’s game to next level
01:16
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Tennessee Titans
02:15
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Indianapolis Colts
08:15
How much is enough for the Dolphins with Hill?
01:19
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Houston Texans
03:40
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Jacksonville Jaguars
04:50
Jets can use Fields’ run skills, develop pass game
16:52
What could Steelers get for Watt in a trade
04:09
Fields addresses possibility of Jets drafting a QB
09:55
Watt sends cryptic message with social media post
Latest Clips
04:29
How Hammaker bounced back to win 250 East again
02:55
Augusta could be ‘torture chamber’ on Friday
02:28
Scheffler again played all the right shots in Rd 1
01:22
Åberg: Played disciplined round to open Masters
06:03
‘Soft, unforced errors’ cost Rory on Thursday
01:26
Scheffler kept things simple in Masters Round 1
01:33
DeChambeau: Not ‘dialed in’ despite 3 under Rd. 1
02:22
Augusta knowledge helps Rose lead Masters early
02:41
15th green frustrates Masters field on Thursday
13:09
Lakers had ‘genuine emotion’ in Luka’s DAL return
04:10
SMX breaks season record with 18 winners in 2025
03:45
Webb the heavy favorite to win 450SX title
17:29
450SX race, East/West Showdown headline Philly
07:28
Ninkovich compares last lap to final NFL drive
01:06
More QB rushes would give Murray ‘top-5 upside’
01:18
‘Long way to go’ for Lawrence’s fantasy viability
02:48
Kim, Langer, Smith pleased after ‘tricky’ Round 1
07:01
How golf changed Harmon — and how he changed golf
01:26
‘Cause for optimism’ with Pfaadt in fantasy
01:28
Veen must hit the ground running for Rockies
01:43
Lopez expected to be placed on 15-day IL
07:10
Luka’s return to Dallas an unforgettable moment
16:12
What’s next for Indiana, Wisconsin and USC?
02:33
HLs: Best of Iriafen from USC’s historic season
03:31
Can Lanning reload Oregon for next season?
05:16
Can Penn State finally get over the hump in 2025?
05:37
How can Michigan improve its offense next season?
05:18
What will Ohio State’s strengths be next season?
02:40
How ND can hit the ground running next season
01:46
Take the over for Knicks vs. Pistons game
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue