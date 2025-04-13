Broncos WR Courtland Sutton “optimistic” about contract talks

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is entering the final season of a four-year, $60.1 million extension he signed in November 2021. He is scheduled to make a $14 million base salary in 2025 and become a free agent in 2026.

The Broncos want him long term, and he wants to stay with the Broncos long term.

“My team has had a really good conversation with the guys up there in the front office, and I think it’s working in the right direction,” Sutton told Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post on Saturday. “Ultimately, you just want to know you’re working in the right direction. I think they see and have seen what I’ve brought to the team.

“I’m open and optimistic about the fact that I’ll be able to be here for the rest of my career.”

Sutton skipped the Broncos’ offseason program last year in protest over his contract, but, in a show of good faith, he is expected to attend this year.

Twenty-five receivers will make more than Sutton in 2025, but he is expected to get a deal worth more than $20 million per season.

Despite turning 30 in October, Sutton proved his worth last season with a career-best 81 catches for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns. It was his second career 1,000-yard season, with his first coming in his 2019 Pro Bowl season.