 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

HigginsHitsMPX.jpg
Higgins back in concussion protocol
nbc_pft_eaglesplayoffshopesv2_251209.jpg
Hurts and Eagles spiraling amid playoff push
nbc_pft_eaglesopen_251209.jpg
Hurts has two turnovers on one play vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

HigginsHitsMPX.jpg
Higgins back in concussion protocol
nbc_pft_eaglesplayoffshopesv2_251209.jpg
Hurts and Eagles spiraling amid playoff push
nbc_pft_eaglesopen_251209.jpg
Hurts has two turnovers on one play vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jason Pierre-Paul never thought he was done playing

  
Published December 9, 2025 04:55 PM

It’s been nearly two years since edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul has appeared in an NFL game, but he said on Tuesday that retirement was never on his mind while he was unsigned.

Pierre-Paul signed to the Buccaneers’ practice squad and told reporters at a press conference that it was “not once in my head that I’m not going to play football again” during his time away from the game. Pierre-Paul said he would have tried to play in 2026 if nothing came up this year, but “the opportunity presented itself” to return to the team he helped to a Super Bowl title in the 2020 season.

Pierre-Paul said that his physical readiness to play matches his desire to get back on the field.

“I feel good,” Pierre-Paul said. “As far as the training, and I’ve been doing a lot of training with my personal trainer — he don’t stop, he trains every day. I’m like, ‘Yo, in football you get a break.’ He’s doing the best job of it and we kept it going and I think he got me in the best shape ± I won’t say in my whole entire career, but damn near. I’ve seen the results, running around the lake and running sprinters and running drills, I was able to kill the bad drills out there. I think I killed it and I just think staying in shape was one of the main keys and just not giving up.”

The Bucs play on Thursday and it seems unlikely that Pierre-Paul will be jumping into a major role right away but a good showing at practice should provide him with an opportunity to show that he can still get after the quarterback.