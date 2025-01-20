Saints, Aaron Glenn set to meet in person on Wednesday

The Jets aren’t the only team set for a second interview with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

According to multiple reports, the Saints will also have Glenn in for an in-person interview this week. Glenn met with both teams remotely a couple of weeks ago and is now able to both interview in-person and accept a job if one is offered to him.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Glenn will meet with the Jets on Tuesday and that his meeting with the Saints on Wednesday.

Glenn was an assistant with the Saints for five seasons before taking his current job in 2021. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said on Monday that he is prepared to see both Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson move on to head coaching jobs in the aftermath of the team’s loss to the Commanders.