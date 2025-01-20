Aaron Glenn to have second interview with Jets

Teams looking for head coaches can start having in-person interviews with assistants from other clubs this week and the Jets have lined one up.

NFL Media reports that they will meet with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn about their vacancy. They had a remote interview with Glenn during the Lions’ bye week.

Glenn was a Jets first-round pick and played cornerback for them for the first nine seasons of his playing career. That link and Glenn’s strong work with an injury-ravaged Lions defense have led to plenty of predictions that Glenn will wind up with the AFC East club.

The second interview won’t do anything to slow down that speculation and the Lions’ loss on Saturday night means that Glenn is free to take another job at any point.