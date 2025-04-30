Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich: My actions and my son’s actions are inexcusable

Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich made his first public comments about the prank call made to Shedeur Sanders during the draft.

Ulbrich’s 21-year-old son Jax took Sanders’s phone number, which was provided by the NFL, off of his father’s unsecured iPad with the intent of facilitating a call that purported to be from the Saints about drafting Sanders. The NFL announced on Wednesday that Ulbrich has been fined $100,000 and the Falcons have been fined $250,000 for failing to secure the information.

“First of all, I’d like to publicly apologize to Shedeur and the Sanders family for what occurred,” Ulbrich said in a statement at the start of a press conference. “Second of all, I want to publicly apologize to Mr. Blank, Terry Fontenot, Raheem Morris, and the entire Falcons organization. My actions in not protecting confidential data were inexcusable. My son’s actions were absolutely inexcusable and for that we are both deeply sorry. The NFL has taken action and I fully respect the punishment. We take full responsibility — my son and myself — and we will not appeal the fine in any way. Going forward, I promise my son and I will work hard to demonstrate we are better than this.”

Ulbrich, who was hired earlier this year after serving as the Jets’ interim head coach, said that Sanders and his family were “more gracious than they needed to be” in accepting his apology.