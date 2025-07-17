Micah Parsons is next up to become the highest paid non-quarterback

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is now the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. He’ll hold that title until the moment Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons signs his next contract.

It’s unclear when that will be. Still, barring something completely unforeseen and unexpected, Parsons will get a deal. And it will be worth more than Watt’s $41 million per year in new money.

The question is whether Parsons will set the new standard by a little — or by a lot. Will he get $41.1 million? $42 million? $45 million? More?

Our guess is it’ll be closer to $45 million, if not more than that. He’s well younger than the edge rushers who have gotten to the $40 million mark (Watt and Myles Garrett). And, again, the longer the Cowboys wait, the more expensive the final deal likely will be.

It’s actually good for the Cowboys and Parsons that Watt’s deal was done. Parsons and his agents may have wanted to wait for Watt before doing a deal. Even though Parsons might exceed Watt and Garrett by a significant margin, the Watt deal remained a key data point for Parsons.

Now, Parsons has the information. He can do a deal.

If and when the Cowboys decide to finally do it.