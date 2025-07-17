Chargers second-round pick Tre Harris agrees to rookie deal

NFL teams are beginning to finish rookie contracts with their second-round draft picks, and Chargers wide receiver Tre Harris is finally getting his deal done today as his team opens training camp.

Harris has agreed to terms with the Chargers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Harris’s signing came just hours after Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said he was optimistic that Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz can work with Harris’s camp to get a deal done.

“It’s really important,” Harbaugh said. “There’s a business side to football and he and Joe Hortiz will get that worked out. Just have confidence in that, and coach the guys that are here. I hope it gets done sooner than later. I’m not going to tell you different than that. That’s facts, as the young people say.”

After the first two picks of the second round received unprecedented fully guaranteed contracts, the rest of the second round remained unsigned for months while agents and teams negotiated bigger guarantees of their own. But the dam is breaking today, with several second-round picks now getting their contracts done and getting to work.