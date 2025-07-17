 Skip navigation
Steelers, T.J. Watt agree to three-year contract extension

  
Published July 17, 2025 04:30 PM

There will not be a T.J. Watt holdout this summer.

According to multiple reports, Watt has agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension that will make him the league’s highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.

The initial numbers indicate Watt’s deal is worth $123 million with $108 million fully guaranteed at signing. His $41 million per year average eclipses the $40 million per year average Cleveland’s Myles Garrett received on a new contract earlier this offseason. It also surpasses Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase, whose new deal averaged $40.25 million per year.

Watt seemingly confirmed the news of the deal with a post on social media.

Watt, 30, was the No. 30 overall pick of the 2017 draft. He’s led the league in sacks three times, most recently in 2023 when he finished the season with 19.0. He previously tied Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record of 22.5 in 2021, winning his first AP defensive player of the year award that season.

In 2024, Watt recorded 11.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, 27 QB hits, and a league-leading six forced fumbles in all 17 games.

The Steelers had reportedly checked in on what Watt’s trade value could be. But with the two sides agreeing on an extension, there will be no separation between Pittsburgh and Watt before the 2025 season.