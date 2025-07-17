 Skip navigation
Report: Rashee Rice settles one of the civil cases against him

  
Published July 17, 2025 04:57 PM

Rashee Rice not only settled his criminal case, the Chiefs wide receiver also has settled one of the civil cases against him.

Court records indicate Rice agreed Wednesday to pay one of the victims $1.086 million in fees, including pre-judgment interest and attorney’s fees, Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star reports.

If the full amount isn’t paid, interest will be added until it is.

Rice still has two other lawsuits pending trial or settlement.

He pleaded guilty Thursday to collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury, both third-degree felonies, according to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office. He also paid all of the victim’s out-of-pocket medical expenses, totaling more than $115,000.

A Dallas County judge sentenced Rice to five years probation and 30 days of jail time.