Rashee Rice sentenced to five years probation and 30 days of jail time

A Dallas County judge sentenced Rashee Rice to five years probation and 30 days of jail time, the Dallas Morning News reports.

Rice pleaded guilty to collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury, both third-degree felonies, according to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office. He also paid all of the victim’s out-of-pocket medical expenses, totaling more than $115,000.

It concludes the criminal part of his role in a multi-car crash in Dallas during the 2024 offseason.

“Last March, I was involved in a high-speed accident in Dallas,” Rice said in a statement released by his attorney, Royce West. “There have been a lot of sleepless nights thinking about the damages that my actions caused, and I will continue working within my means to make sure that everyone impacted will be made whole. I urge everyone to mind the speed limit, drive safe and drive smart. Last and certainly not least, I am profoundly sorry for the physical damages to person and property. I fully apologize for the harm I caused to innocent drivers and their families.”

The NFL now can decide on Rice’s punishment, and he is expected to receive a multi-game suspension.

“We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review,” an NFL spokesman said.

On March 30, 2024, Rice was street racing with former SMU player Teddy Knox on a Dallas freeway when they lost control and crashed into multiple vehicles before fleeing the scene. Rice and Knox each were charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious injury and six counts of a collision involving injury.

Rice still faces civil proceedings after four people were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

“When someone with Mr. Rice’s public platform chooses to drive so recklessly, there is a responsibility to acknowledge the danger posed to others and take accountability,” District Attorney John Creuzot said in a statement. “A vehicle in the wrong hands can be as dangerous as any weapon. . . . We hope he takes this as an opportunity to mature and leads by example moving forward. I wish him the best in making safer choices.”