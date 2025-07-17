 Skip navigation
Report: Cowboys dock Trevon Diggs $500,000 for not rehabbing with the team enough

  
Published July 17, 2025 05:16 PM

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs will lose $500,000 from his base salary for not rehabbing at the team facility enough.

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports the Cowboys will enforce the de-escelator in Diggs’ contract that stipulated he participate in 84.375 percent of the offseason program at the team facility. Thus, Diggs’ base salary will go from $9 million to $8.5 million for 2025.

The team had the option of not enforcing the clause, and Diggs is believed to be the first Cowboys’ player to see his base salary lowered because of it. Dallas places base-salary de-escalator clauses in its large contracts, all but guaranteeing participation in the offseason program.

Diggs tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a Week 3 practice in 2023. Diggs now is rehabbing the same knee after chondral bone graft surgery Jan. 23, which entails transplanting pieces of bone tissue into the joint to stimulate growth.

He could miss most or all of the 2025 season.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones publicly rebuked Diggs for his previous rehab, which was away from the team facility. Diggs spent most of this offseason rehabbing in Miami.

Diggs, a two-time Pro Bowler who led the NFL with 11 interceptions in 2021, has played only 13 games the past two seasons with three interceptions.