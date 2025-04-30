Jordan Travis retires due to leg injury suffered at Florida State

Quarterback Jordan Travis, a fifth-round pick in last year’s draft, has informed the Jets of his intention to retire, New York announced on Wednesday.

Travis suffered a fractured and dislocated ankle in Nov. 2023 while playing quarterback for Florida State and spent all of 2024 on the Jets’ non-football injury list, given that he suffered the injury in college. But Travis’ leg is not in a place where he can continue his career in the pros.

“On November 18, 2023, my life took an unexpected turn,” Travis said in a statement released by the team. “I gave everything I had to the rehab process but despite all my efforts, my leg never responded the way we hoped. After much prayer and consultation with the doctors, medical experts and my agent, I’ve been medically advised to retire from the game I love so deeply.”

Travis will be placed on the reserve/retired list.

“Jordan has informed us of his intent to retire due to the injury he sustained while at Florida State,” Jets G.M. Darren Mougey said in a statement. “It is unfortunate that he was unable to get back on the field after working so hard. We support his decision and wish him only the best.”

Travis played one year at Louisville before transferring to Florida State in 2019. He played 46 games for FSU, throwing for 8,644 yards and 65 touchdowns.