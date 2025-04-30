 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_falconsfines_250430.jpg
NFL fines Falcons, Ulbrich over Sanders prank call
nbc_pft_billbelichickgirlfriend_250430.jpg
Belichick’s girlfriend posts book promotion email
nbc_pft_archmanning_250430.jpg
Arch Manning favored to go No. 1 in 2026 NFL Draft

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_falconsfines_250430.jpg
NFL fines Falcons, Ulbrich over Sanders prank call
nbc_pft_billbelichickgirlfriend_250430.jpg
Belichick’s girlfriend posts book promotion email
nbc_pft_archmanning_250430.jpg
Arch Manning favored to go No. 1 in 2026 NFL Draft

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jordan Travis retires due to leg injury suffered at Florida State

  
Published April 30, 2025 02:18 PM

Quarterback Jordan Travis, a fifth-round pick in last year’s draft, has informed the Jets of his intention to retire, New York announced on Wednesday.

Travis suffered a fractured and dislocated ankle in Nov. 2023 while playing quarterback for Florida State and spent all of 2024 on the Jets’ non-football injury list, given that he suffered the injury in college. But Travis’ leg is not in a place where he can continue his career in the pros.

“On November 18, 2023, my life took an unexpected turn,” Travis said in a statement released by the team. “I gave everything I had to the rehab process but despite all my efforts, my leg never responded the way we hoped. After much prayer and consultation with the doctors, medical experts and my agent, I’ve been medically advised to retire from the game I love so deeply.”

Travis will be placed on the reserve/retired list.

“Jordan has informed us of his intent to retire due to the injury he sustained while at Florida State,” Jets G.M. Darren Mougey said in a statement. “It is unfortunate that he was unable to get back on the field after working so hard. We support his decision and wish him only the best.”

Travis played one year at Louisville before transferring to Florida State in 2019. He played 46 games for FSU, throwing for 8,644 yards and 65 touchdowns.