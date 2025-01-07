 Skip navigation
Jets set to interview Chiefs assistant G.M. Mike Borgonzi on Wednesday

  
Published January 7, 2025 08:40 AM

The Jets are set for meetings with multiple General Manager candidates on Wednesday.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that they are scheduled to interview Chiefs assistant G.M. Mike Borgonzi. That report comes on the heels of a Monday report that they will be interviewing Eagles assistant G.M. Alec Halaby as well.

Borgonzi has been with the Chiefs since 2009 and he’s held his current role for the last four seasons.

The Jets also have a current Chiefs assistant coach on their list of head coaching candidates. They requested an interview with Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy after the regular season came to an end on Sunday.