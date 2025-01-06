Jets to interview Eagles assistant G.M. Alec Halaby for General Manager

The Jets have set up a General Manager interview with a candidate from an NFC East club.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, New York will speak with Eagles assistant G.M. Alec Halaby on Wednesday.

Halaby has spent his entire career with the Eagles, rising from a football operations intern to his current role. He served as a player personnel analyst from 2010-2011, special assistant to the G.M. from 2012-2015, vice president of football operations and strategy from 2016-2021, and has been assistant G.M. since 2022.

The Jets have cast a wide net for both General Manager and head coach, with numerous reports of interview requests for both roles to replace Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh.