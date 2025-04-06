Titans, Cam Ward continue to be connected

For weeks, it has appeared that the Titans have decided to make Miami quarterback Cam Ward the first overall pick in the draft. If anything, recent events have strengthened that impression.

It started with a report from Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website that the Titans and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders mutually agreed to cancel a private workout. Somehow, that morphed into a report from Wyatt (who didn’t report) that the Titans also canceled a private workout with Colorado cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter. (As one source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT, it’s unclear a workout with Hunter was ever even set.)

Still, the widespread impression that the Titans pulled the plug on private workouts with both Sanders and Hunter has underscored the Cam Ward connection. And that continues to be the most likely outcome, once the Titans make the pick.

It won’t be official until the pick is made, in 18 days. And the Titans haven’t slammed the door on a trade out of the top spot. If they make a deal, however, they’d instantly have a significant need at quarterback.

So, yes, it looked like the Titans would pick Ward before Friday. It looks like Ward to the Titans now. It will continue to look like Ward to the Titans until it happens. Or until it doesn’t.

It would be a major surprise at this point if the Titans don’t take Ward. Maybe the door is still open for a possible trade. Maybe the Titans are trying to goose interest in the ultimate reality show about nothing, as a favor to the league office.

The NFL wants to maximize uncertainty and drama in the draft. If the Titans make it clear they’ll be taking Ward, the draft won’t really begin until the second pick. Which could result in plenty of viewers tuning in later than they would if they didn’t know for sure that Ward will be the pick.