Cowboys complete interview with Brian Schottenheimer

  
Published January 21, 2025 09:17 PM

The Cowboys completed their interview with Brian Schottenheimer for the vacant head coaching position, the team announced.

Schottenheimer is the betting favorite for the job.

He has served as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator the past two years. He joined the team in 2022 as a coaching analyst and earned a promotion to the OC job when the Cowboys and Kellen Moore parted ways.

Moore had a virtual interview with the team last week, and former Jets coach Robert Saleh and Seattle assistant coach Leslie Frazier had in-person interviews in recent days to comply with the Rooney Rule.

Schottenheimer, 51, is the son of longtime NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer. Brian Schottenheimer has been the offensive coordinator of the Jets, Rams and Seahawks as well as the Cowboys. He also has coached the quarterbacks for Washington, the Chargers and the Colts.

The Cowboys are the 10th NFL franchise that has employed Schottenheimer, who has no previous head coaching experience. Schottenheimer, though, would provide continuity for quarterback Dak Prescott as would Moore.

Owner Jerry Jones’ eight previous hires have either been someone familiar with Jones and/or a former head coach. All four coaches the Cowboys have interviewed fit one of those categories.