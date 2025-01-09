Bears are expected to interview Iowa State coach Matt Campbell

The Bears plan to interview Iowa State coach Matt Campbell for their head coaching vacancy, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Bears announced they completed an interview with former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel on Wednesday. They have requested to interview Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, former Stanford head coach David Shaw, Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Dolphins head coach Anthony Weaver.

The Cowboys denied their request to talk to Mike McCarthy, who the team has exclusive negotiating rights with until Jan. 14.



Campbell, 45, is 64-51 in nine seasons at Iowa State, making him the winningest coach in school history. He previously coached at Toledo for five seasons, going 35-15.

The Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus after a Thanksgiving Day loss at Detroit.