Packers will not exercise Quay Walker’s fifth-year option

  
Published May 1, 2025 02:55 PM

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said recently that he wants linebacker Quay Walker on the roster in 2026 one way or another, but it won’t be under the terms of the team’s fifth-year option on his contract.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that the team will not exercise that option. Thursday is the deadlines for teams to make option calls on 2022 first-round picks.

Walker would have had a guaranteed salary of $14.751 million under the terms of the option. The Packers are picking up defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt’s $13.922 million option for 2026.

Walker has started 43 of the 44 regular season games he’s played for the Packers. He has 341 tackles, 6.5 sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in those appearances. Walker also has 28 tackles in three postseason games.