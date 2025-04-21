 Skip navigation
Packers want to keep Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt for 2026 and beyond

  
Published April 21, 2025 04:38 PM

The Packers have a pair of decisions to make about fifth-year contract options this offseason.

Linebacker Quay Walker and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt both joined the team as first-round picks in 2022, so the team can move to secure their return for a fifth season before the deadline to exercise their options early next month. During a press conference on Monday, General Manager Brian Gutekunst said that those decisions haven’t been made yet and added that the team wants to keep both players beyond their current deals.

“We won’t deal with that until after the draft, but whatever mechanism we use, we’d like to keep those guys around for ’26 and beyond,” Gutekunst said, via the team’s website. “So whether that’s through doing the fifth-year option on these guys or extending them one way or the other, we’re planning to do that. We’d like to do that.”

Walker’s option carries a salary of $14.751 million while Wyatt would stand to make $13.922 in his fifth season.