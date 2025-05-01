Brian Callahan: QB reps will get determined by how everyone performs

Titans General Manager Mike Borgonzi said this week that the team won’t be naming a starting quarterback at this point in the offseason because he wants there to be “competition in every room” on the roster.

Borgonzi also said that it will be up to head coach Brian Callahan to determine how practice reps are divided between Ward, Will Levis, Brandon Allen, and Tim Boyle. On Thursday, Callahan provided some insight into how that will play out.

“They’ll have plenty of opportunities,” Callahan said, via the team’s website. “How those reps get shaken out will sort of get determined by how they perform when given opportunities. That part has been thought out, we have a plan on place, and what that looks like will ultimately be up to them, and how their performance goes when it’s time to perform.”

Ward is likely going to be the starter in Week One and he’s definitely going to be the starter at some point, so the Titans will need to make sure he’s getting the reps he needs to be comfortable in the offense. The specifics of how that plays out may be determined by the performance of others, but the other three quarterbacks are known commodities whose readiness should take a back seat to Ward’s development.