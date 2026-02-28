Ohio State’s versatile Arvell Reese says he’s an NFL outside linebacker

Ohio State’s Arvell Reese was a versatile player in college, lining up just about anywhere a linebacker can line up. In the NFL, he sees himself as an outside linebacker.

Although Reese is doing drills at the Scouting Combine at both edge rusher and off-ball linebacker, he said on PFT Live that he believes he’ll be an outside linebacker in the NFL.

“I wouldn’t say I like a certain position better, because my role was 50-50, 50 percent of my snaps I was off the ball and 50 percent on the ball. There’s nothing I like better, I appreciate both of them, but I see my future more outside linebacker,” Reese said.

Reese is one of the most talented players in the draft and widely viewed as a Top 5 pick, and in the NFL, linebackers who can rush from the outside are viewed more valuable than linebackers who line up off the ball on the inside. A player with his talent is going to do what defenses most want to do: Rush the quarterback.