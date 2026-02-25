Arvell Reese plans to do edge rusher and linebacker drills at Combine

Arvell Reese is expected to be one of the top picks in this year’s draft and one of the reasons he is so highly rated is the versatility he showed while playing for Ohio State.

Reese saw time as both an off-ball linebacker and an edge rusher while with the Buckeyes and his potential in both spots boosted his prospect status heading into the draft process. Reese plans to continue giving teams a chance to see him in both roles at the Scouting Combine this week.

During a press conference on Wednesday morning, Reese told reporters that he plans to do drills at both linebacker and edge rusher this week. He also plans to run the 40-yard dash during his time in Indianapolis.

Reese said that he’s also started meeting with several teams. One of those teams is the Jets, who own the second overall pick and could make Reese a centerpiece of a much-needed defensive rebuild in head coach Aaron Glenn’s second season with the team.