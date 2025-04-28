Mike Borgonzi: Titans made no effort to trade Will Levis during draft

The Titans selected a quarterback at No. 1 overall, giving them four quarterbacks on their roster.

Despite some speculation that the club would try to move on from 2023 second-round pick Will Levis over the weekend, General Manager Mike Borgonzi said on Monday that no effort was made to trade Levis during the draft.

“I think there’s going to be competition in every room and he elevates the competition in that room,” Borgonzi said in a press conference, adding Levis has “a lot” of value. “That’s what we’re trying to do here, as we get into training camp, is have the best 90-man roster, best competition in every room, and Will certainly provides that.”

With the selection of Cam Ward, Tennessee now has the rookie, Levis, Brandon Allen, and Tim Boyle at quarterback on their 90-man roster.

“Yeah, it’s a great room we have right now with those four guys,” Borgonzi said. “And that’ll be up to Brian [Callahan] and his staff in terms of reps as we go through the offseason and get into training camp. But, we’ll take it step-by-step here. And that’ll be up to Brian in terms of who takes what reps at some point.

“So, we’re not going to name any starters here though, right now here in the offseason.”

Levis 25, has made 21 starts over his first two seasons, completing 61 percent of his passes for 3,899 yards with 21 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.