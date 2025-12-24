Bucs designate Calijah Kancey for return from injured reserve

Defensive tackle Calijah Kancey is set to return to practice for the Buccaneers.

Kancey has been out since Week 2 with a pectoral injury, but the team announced on Wednesday that they are opening his window to return from injured reserve. Kancey will be able to practice with the team for the next three weeks as a result of the move.

The Bucs can activate Kancey at any point in that window, so he could be available as soon as this Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

The 2023 first-round pick started the first two games of the season and he’s started every game he’s played since entering the league, so his return would be a boost to the defense as the Bucs try to beat out the Panthers for the NFC South title.