nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
NFL: Issue of fan conduct at Steelers-Lions game remains under review

  
Published December 24, 2025 09:26 AM

In what may be a first, the NFL disputes a report from the media outlet owned and operated by the NFL.

On Tuesday night, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported that “the NFL and the Lions will not take action against the fan involved in the altercation with Steelers WR DK Metcalf on Sunday in Detroit because ‘there was no violation of the fan code of conduct,’ per source.”

On Wednesday morning, the NFL said otherwise.

“The report about the fan and discipline was not accurate,” and NFL spokesperson told PFT via email. “The matter remains under review and the league is following up with the club.”

The Ford Field Guest Code of Conduct prohibits, among other things, “Using foul or abusive language or obscene gestures.”

It’s unclear why or how Pelissero got over his skis on this one. Perhaps the looming possibility of a defamation lawsuit based on the report that the fan directed a slur at Metcalf and a derogatory comment about Metcalf’s mother prompted Pelissero to throw the fan a bone.

Regardless, the bone missed. And the NFL, which would have its own liability for the report regarding slurs and “C-words” minimized if the statements about the fan are proven to be true, has gone on the record to say that the reporting of its in-house media conglomerate was erroneous.