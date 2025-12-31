 Skip navigation
Report: Eagles to sit Jalen Hurts, most starters in Week 18

  
Published December 31, 2025 10:13 AM

The Eagles offense had a rough second half against the Bills in last Sunday’s win, but it doesn’t look like they’ll use Week 18’s game against the Commanders as a chance to try to get the unit back on track ahead of the playoffs.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said on Monday that the team had not made any decisions about resting starters ahead of a home game in the wild card and they have reportedly made up their mind. Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the team is expected to rest quarterback Jalen Hurts and most other starters against Washington.

The Eagles will either be the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the NFC. A win and a Bears loss against the Lions would make them the No. 2 seed.

Getting that spot would give them the possibility of hosting two playoff games next month, but it seems Sirianni and company have decided that upside is not worth the risk that comes with having their starters on the field this Sunday.