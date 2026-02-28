Joe Schoen: I don’t know where questions about Dexter Lawrence’s future are coming from

Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is set to make $20 million this season, but he has no guaranteed money left on his contract. That had Giants General Manager Joe Schoen facing some questions at the Scouting Combine about Lawrence’s future.

Schoen was surprised by those questions.

“I don’t know where this Dex stuff is coming from,” Schoen said multiple times, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

If the Giants did want to move on from Lawrence, they’d surely get some trade offers for a 28-year-old who started all 17 games last season. But head coach John Harbaugh indicated that the Giants see Lawrence as part of their future.

“How important is he? Really important. He’s super, super important,” Harbaugh said. “He’s a cornerstone football player, not really a cornerstone. He’s more like the middle stone. He’s right in the middle. He’s a very big stone and he’s a very active athletic stone. So we want him in there being a big stone.”

The Giants look like a rebuilding team, but Harbaugh has indicated he wants to win right away, and that he thinks Lawrence is a player who helps them win.