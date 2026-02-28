 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_carsonbeck_260227.jpg
Beck tells story behind Lamborghini getting stolen
ConcepcionNEW.jpg
Concepcion brings special teams prowess to NFL
nbc_pft_drew_allar_260226.jpg
Allar on how Penn State prepared him for the NFL

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_carsonbeck_260227.jpg
Beck tells story behind Lamborghini getting stolen
ConcepcionNEW.jpg
Concepcion brings special teams prowess to NFL
nbc_pft_drew_allar_260226.jpg
Allar on how Penn State prepared him for the NFL

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Schoen: I don’t know where questions about Dexter Lawrence’s future are coming from

  
Published February 28, 2026 06:12 AM

Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is set to make $20 million this season, but he has no guaranteed money left on his contract. That had Giants General Manager Joe Schoen facing some questions at the Scouting Combine about Lawrence’s future.

Schoen was surprised by those questions.

I don’t know where this Dex stuff is coming from,” Schoen said multiple times, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

If the Giants did want to move on from Lawrence, they’d surely get some trade offers for a 28-year-old who started all 17 games last season. But head coach John Harbaugh indicated that the Giants see Lawrence as part of their future.

“How important is he? Really important. He’s super, super important,” Harbaugh said. “He’s a cornerstone football player, not really a cornerstone. He’s more like the middle stone. He’s right in the middle. He’s a very big stone and he’s a very active athletic stone. So we want him in there being a big stone.”

The Giants look like a rebuilding team, but Harbaugh has indicated he wants to win right away, and that he thinks Lawrence is a player who helps them win.