Drake Maye: Josh McDaniels has been awesome so far, the stuff works

Drake Maye had an up-and-down rookie year for the Patriots in 2024.

But the organization has made significant moves to set up the 2024 No. 3 overall pick for more success in 2025 — including bringing back Josh McDaniels to be the team’s offensive coordinator under head coach Mike Vrabel.

In a Thursday press conference, Maye told reporters it’s been “awesome” to have McDaniels around.

“I think his way — he’s been an offensive coordinator and head coach,” Maye said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. “He does it at a high level. The stuff works. Kind of the proof is in the pudding. He’s coached a lot of different guys. He coached the best ever do it.

“So, it’s pretty cool getting to watch the old things of Tom [Brady], and seeing how he does it. A bunch of different guys play at a high level in the offense and not just Tom. So, it’s been cool to watch and learn the ways and learn the ins and outs of it.”

Maye noted McDaniels has “been great” about asking what he likes, whether it’s plays New England ran in Maye’s rookie year or things that McDaniels has run in the past.

“I think it’ll be good for us because we’ll be able to do a lot,” Maye said. “I think it’ll be a challenge to find out exactly what is or will be our stuff. That’s the fun part. That’s the chess match. Coach is great about finding matchups.

“I’m looking forward to starting to game plan. I know that’s far away, but I’m kind of getting the itch now.”

Maye is also set to have more on-field responsibility in this new system, which he’s embracing.

“The ball’s in my hands, I think you want that,” Maye said. “I hold the pin last — that’s what they say. That’s what you want.

“I get the view best view back there. … The best view of the defense. You’re the one who has to know where everyone is at, what everyone is doing. ... It’ll be great for me to take that next step and take command of sending the guys up front where to go. I’m looking forward to it.”

In 2024, Maye completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.