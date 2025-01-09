Jaguars have requested interview with Brian Flores

Brian Flores could be going back to Florida.

The former Dolphins coach and current Vikings defensive coordinator is on Jacksonville’s radar screen. The Jaguars have announced that they have requested permission to interview Flores.

Flores has had a dramatic impact on the Minnesota defense, turning it around in two years with the team.

He will be available for a virtual interview after the Vikings’ wild-card game against the Rams, if Minnesota wins. If the Vikings lose, he will be available for in-person interviews next week.

Flores has a pending racial discrimination and retaliation lawsuit against the NFL, the Dolphins, the Giants, the Broncos, and the Texans. When the case was filed in February 2022, he surely assumed it would end his chance for another head-coaching job. Thanks to the Steelers, who hired him as an assistant in 2022, and the Vikings, who made him defensive coordinator in 2023, Flores is back in the mix to become a head coach.

The Bears and Jets also have requested permission to interview Flores.

Last year, he didn’t get a single interview. Even if he doesn’t get a job this time around, he’s inching closer to getting a second chance to coach a team.