Thomas Dimitroff will interview for Titans G.M. position

The Titans are putting together a list of G.M. candidates. One name has years of experience in the job.

Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports that former Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff will interview for the position.

Dimitroff served as G.M. of the Falcons from 2008 through 2020. He built the team that made it to Super Bowl LI. The Falcons qualified for the postseason six times during his tenure.

His first order of business was to draft quarterback Matt Ryan. Three years later, he made the bold move to trade up from No. 27 to No. 6 to draft receiver Julio Jones.

Other known candidates include Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray, Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie, Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds, Chiefs assistant G.M. Mike Borgonzi, Browns assistant G.M./vice president of football operations Catherine Hickman, and Buccaneers assistant G.M. John Spytek.

Dimitroff interviewed last month for the G.M. position with the Jets.

Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker inherited final say over all football matters on Monday, giving the G.M. position in Tennessee less power than it has in most other cities. For some teams, however, the coach has final say in lieu of the G.M.