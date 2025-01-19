 Skip navigation
Raiders interview Commanders assistant G.M. Lance Newmark

  
Published January 19, 2025 10:05 AM

Tom Brady called Saturday’s Commanders win over the Lions and the team he owns will be interviewing someone with a hand in putting both of those teams together on Sunday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Raiders are interviewing Commanders assistant G.M. Lance Newmark for their vacant General Manager position.

Newmark was hired by Commanders G.M. Adam Peters after he joined Washington last year and he spent the previous 26 years working for the Lions. His final position in the Detroit front office was senior director of player personnel, so he helped put together the club that won 15 games to become the top seed in the NFC as well as the team that knocked them off in Detroit.

Newmark’s time with the Lions means that he also has a relationship with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who has emerged as the favorite to be the next head coach in Las Vegas in recent days.