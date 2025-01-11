Jaguars announce completed interview with Ben Johnson

One of the hottest names in this year’s coaching cycle has officially interviewed with another team.

The Jaguars announced on Saturday afternoon that they’ve completed their first interview with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Johnson, 38, has also interviewed with the Patriots, Bears, and Raiders.

Given that Johnson is in demand as a candidate, Trent Baalke’s presence as Jacksonville’s General Manager could affect Johnson’s overall interest in the Jags’ head coaching job. But Johnson at least took the interview while the Lions were on their bye week.

Jacksonville has also announced interviews with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.