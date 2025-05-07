 Skip navigation
Report: Broncos having discussions on Nik Bonitto extension

  
When Broncos General Manager George Paton spoke to reporters at the end of the team’s season, he said they hoped to have edge rusher Nik Bonitto in Denver for the long term but that there had not been any conversations about a new deal.

Those conversations have reportedly started. Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette reports that the team has started having discussions about an extension for a player coming off a breakout 2024 season.

Bonitto went from 1.5 sacks as a rookie to eight in his second season and then took another jump to 13.5 sacks as the Broncos advanced to the playoffs. The 2022 second-round pick also returned an interception 71 yards for a touchdown on his way to being voted a second-team All-Pro.

Per the report, Bonitto is looking for more than $20 million a season and the question for the rest of the offseason will be whether the Broncos meet that number or if they wait to see how Year Four plays out before locking up Bonitto.