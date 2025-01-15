 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_balvbuf_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Ravens vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbets_250116.jpg
Eagles, Chiefs lead Divisional Round best bets
nbc_csu_larvphi_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Rams vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_balvbuf_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Ravens vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbets_250116.jpg
Eagles, Chiefs lead Divisional Round best bets
nbc_csu_larvphi_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Rams vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Broncos G.M. George Paton: We’d love Nik Bonitto here long term, but no talks yet

  
Published January 15, 2025 02:57 PM

Broncos edge rusher Nik Bonitto became eligible for a contract extension at the end of the season and he did a good job of entering that category on a high note.

Bonitto, who was a 2022 second-round pick, had eight sacks as a rotational player in 2023 and became a major reason why the team’s defense improved by leaps and bounds in 2024 by moving up to 13.5 sacks in a starting role. He had 24 quarterback hits overall and he scored a pair of touchdowns while helping the team to the playoffs.

During a Wednesday press conference, Broncos General Manager George Paton said that the team “would love to have Nik here long term” but that the two sides have not had any conversations about a new deal at this point.

Bonitto wound up the year as a second-team All-Pro and his price tag will only go up if he keeps progressing the way he has over his first three seasons. It remains to be seen if the Broncos are willing to take that risk or if they’ll move to lock him up before the final year of his rookie deal.