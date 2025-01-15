Broncos G.M. George Paton: We’d love Nik Bonitto here long term, but no talks yet

Broncos edge rusher Nik Bonitto became eligible for a contract extension at the end of the season and he did a good job of entering that category on a high note.

Bonitto, who was a 2022 second-round pick, had eight sacks as a rotational player in 2023 and became a major reason why the team’s defense improved by leaps and bounds in 2024 by moving up to 13.5 sacks in a starting role. He had 24 quarterback hits overall and he scored a pair of touchdowns while helping the team to the playoffs.

During a Wednesday press conference, Broncos General Manager George Paton said that the team “would love to have Nik here long term” but that the two sides have not had any conversations about a new deal at this point.

Bonitto wound up the year as a second-team All-Pro and his price tag will only go up if he keeps progressing the way he has over his first three seasons. It remains to be seen if the Broncos are willing to take that risk or if they’ll move to lock him up before the final year of his rookie deal.