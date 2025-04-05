Lawsuit sparked by Mississippi welfare-fraud scandal involving Brett Favre is dismissed

A Mississippi welfare-fraud scandal that caught national attention due in part to the involvement of Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre (who has been charged with no crimes and who has denied any wrongdoing) sparked multiple defamation lawsuits. One of them was dismissed on Friday.

Via Mark Fainaru-Wada of ESPN.com, a Mississippi judge dismissed the claim filed by former governor Phil Bryant against Mississippi Today, which spearheaded the reporting on the scandal — and which won a Pulitzer Prize along the way.

Bryant’s lawyer, Billy Quinn, has vowed to appeal. “This matter is far from over,” Quinn said. “Governor Bryant remains confident in the legal basis and righteousness of his case.”

“The reporting speaks for itself,” Mississippi Today said in response to the ruling. “The truth speaks for itself.”

The stakes of the case were higher than a potential verdict in a civil case against a non-profit publication. Multiple Mississippi Today employees, including reporter Anna Wolfe, faced imprisonment for refusing to disclose documents that revealed confidential sources.

The dismissal of the case makes that issue irrelevant. If/when the case is reinstated on appeal, it could become relevant again.