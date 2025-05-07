Cowboys working to finalize trade for George Pickens

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said before the draft that the team was working on a pair of “pretty substantive trades” and it appears they are close to pulling one of them off.

Shortly after 105.3 The Fan reported the Cowboys were in advanced talks on a trade for Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, there were multiple reports that the deal is expected to be finalized soon. Draft pick compensation would head back to Pittsburgh in the deal.

Pickens’s future with the Steelers has been a talking point since the end of the 2024 season. The trade and subsequent extension for DK Metcalf caused many to wonder if the team would also try to extend Pickens, who is in the last year of his deal and whose on-field contributions have been mitigated by off-field tension during his time with the team. Speculation that the Steelers would move on picked up when Pickens unfollowed the team on social media and it appears there was plenty of fire behind the smoke.

Assuming the trade gets completed, the Cowboys will now have to decide on a new deal for Pickens at the same time as they try to finish one with Micah Parsons. Getting one done would end their extended search for a running partner for CeeDee Lamb in the passing game and it would add a new dimension to the Dallas offense for the 2025 season and beyond.

UPDATE 7:08 a.m. ET: The trade is expected to send a third-round pick to Pittsburgh and also include a late-round pick swap.