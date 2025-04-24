George Pickens unfollows Steelers’ official account on Instagram

Steelers wide receiver George Pickens may or may not have a new home at the end of this weekend.

But Pickens is ready if the Steelers trade him: He has unfollowed the team on Instagram.

It is unclear when Pickens stopped following the team account. Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot shared a screenshot from March 9 showing Pickens following the Steelers’ official account, so it’s been sometime in the past six weeks.

Steelers General Manager Omar Khan said Tuesday that the team has no interest in trading Pickens, expressing excitement in pairing Pickens with DK Metcalf.

Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports while the Steelers aren’t actively shopping Pickens, conversations have taken place.

Pickens. 24, is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

He has 174 receptions for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns in three seasons.