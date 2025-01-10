 Skip navigation
Jets interview Maryland coach Mike Locksley for their head-coaching vacancy

  
Published January 10, 2025 11:52 AM

A surprising name has been added to the list of candidates for the Jets’ head-coaching vacancy.

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley is interviewing with the Jets today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Locksley has been a college head coach for two programs, New Mexico and Maryland. His stint at New Mexico was a complete disaster, and he was fired during his third season with a 2-26 record. At Maryland he spent six games as interim head coach in 2015 and then became the permanent head coach in 2019. His overall record at Maryland is 33-41, including 4-8 last season.

Among other jobs, Locksley has also been offensive coordinator at Alabama and Illinois.

It’s hard to believe a college coach with Locksley’s record would get hired in the NFL, but the Jets are in the midst of a coaching search in which he is at least being given an interview.