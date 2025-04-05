Geno Smith’s contract shouldn’t impact Raiders’ draft plans, one way or the other

With quarterback Geno Smith signed to an extension, the Raiders are out of the running for a quarterback in the early rounds of the draft, right?

Not necessarily.

The Smith contract carries at most a two-year commitment. And if the Raiders are willing to roll the dice on Smith making more than $18.5 million elsewhere in 2026, they could move on after only one season and a total payment of $40 million.

Five weeks ago, quarterback Matthew Stafford decided to stay with the Rams. The Raiders moved on to other options at quarterback. The front office reportedly was interested in several veterans (but not Aaron Rodgers). The coaching staff reportedly wasn’t thrilled with the idea of entrusting the job to a rookie. Smith, who had a Seattle connection to new Raiders coach Pete Carroll, became the compromise.

But it doesn’t take the Raiders out of the running for a quarterback. And Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders continues to be the most intriguing option at No. 6.

The point is this. Smith’s contract doesn’t rule it out. So if they were interested before making the trade and negotiating the extension, the Smith contract doesn’t prevent it.

Crazier things have happened. Last year. After the Falcons made a $90 million commitment to Kirk Cousins, they shocked everyone (including Cousins) by taking Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8.

There’s a chance Sanders won’t be on the board at No. 6. If he is, and if the Raiders believe he can be the long-term answer, the Smith contract doesn’t keep them from doing it.

Bottom line? It doesn’t rule Sanders out. It doesn’t rule Sanders in. Ultimately, the Smith contract shouldn’t affect the decision, one way or the other.