Report: Mike McCarthy will interview with the Bears on Wednesday

  
Published January 13, 2025 07:27 PM

The Cowboys denied the Bears’ request to interview Mike McCarthy, though they decided to move on from their head coach Monday.

McCarthy’s exclusive negotiating window with the Cowboys expires at midnight Tuesday, and he will interview with the Bears on Wednesday, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports.

McCarthy was 49-35 during his time with the Cowboys. He had three consecutive 12-win seasons from 2021-23 but won only one playoff game over that span and the Cowboys slumped to 7-10 amid a number of injuries in 2024.

McCarthy coached the Packers from 2006-18, winning a Super Bowl.

The Bears have completed interviews with Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown, former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, former Commanders and Panthers had coach Ron Rivera and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. They also talked to Mike Vrabel before the Patriots hired the former Titans head coach.

The Bears have requested interviews with Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, former Stanford head coach David Shaw, Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich.