Jets request head coaching interview with Brian Flores

The Jets have been busy adding names to their head coaching interview wish list on Monday and there’s one more name to put on the list.

According to multiple reports, the Jets have requested an interview with Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Flores joins Rex Ryan, Ron Rivera, Mike Vrabel, Vance Joseph, Matt Nagy, and Arthur Smith as former NFL head coaches who the team has interviewed or would like to interview.

Flores was 24-25 over three seasons as the head coach of the Dolphins and later sued the league and multiple teams for discrimination. He moved on to coach the Steelers linebackers in 2022 and joined Kevin O’Connell’s staff in Minnesota in 2023. He spent over a decade working for the Patriots before being hired in Miami in 2019.

The Jets have also requested a number of interviews with coaches who do not have NFL head coaching experience and you can follow all of the coaching developments around the NFL right here.