 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_wildcardinjuries_250107.jpg
Wild Card injury updates: Watson, Hurts, GB QBs
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250107.jpg
Do Hill’s comments indicate bigger issue in MIA?
nbc_pft_mccarthylandingspots_250107.jpg
Why McCarthy ‘could have options’ for next team

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_wildcardinjuries_250107.jpg
Wild Card injury updates: Watson, Hurts, GB QBs
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250107.jpg
Do Hill’s comments indicate bigger issue in MIA?
nbc_pft_mccarthylandingspots_250107.jpg
Why McCarthy ‘could have options’ for next team

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets request head coaching interview with Brian Flores

  
Published January 6, 2025 12:08 PM

The Jets have been busy adding names to their head coaching interview wish list on Monday and there’s one more name to put on the list.

According to multiple reports, the Jets have requested an interview with Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Flores joins Rex Ryan, Ron Rivera, Mike Vrabel, Vance Joseph, Matt Nagy, and Arthur Smith as former NFL head coaches who the team has interviewed or would like to interview.

Flores was 24-25 over three seasons as the head coach of the Dolphins and later sued the league and multiple teams for discrimination. He moved on to coach the Steelers linebackers in 2022 and joined Kevin O’Connell’s staff in Minnesota in 2023. He spent over a decade working for the Patriots before being hired in Miami in 2019.

The Jets have also requested a number of interviews with coaches who do not have NFL head coaching experience and you can follow all of the coaching developments around the NFL right here.