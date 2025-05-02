 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sanders_250501v2.jpg
Sanders ‘trying to bring Cleveland a Super Bowl’
nbc_pft_browns_250501v2.jpg
How will Browns manage crowded QB room?
nbc_pft_travis_250501.jpg
Jets QB Travis retires due to leg injury

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sanders_250501v2.jpg
Sanders ‘trying to bring Cleveland a Super Bowl’
nbc_pft_browns_250501v2.jpg
How will Browns manage crowded QB room?
nbc_pft_travis_250501.jpg
Jets QB Travis retires due to leg injury

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

37 draft picks played high school football in Texas, most of any state

  
Published May 2, 2025 04:40 AM

Texas led all states in producing players for the 2025 NFL draft.

Of the 257 players drafted last week, 37 of theme played their high school football in Texas, the most of any state. That included No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward and five other first-round picks.

Texas was followed by Florida with 26 drafted players, Georgia with 22, California with 16, Louisiana with 10, Virginia with 10, Alabama with nine, Michigan with nine and South Carolina with nine.

Florida’s IMG Academy, which exists to develop professional athletes, was the only high school with three players drafted. Nine high schools had two players drafted: Four from Texas high schools (Carroll Southlake, Klein, Manor and Pleasant Grove), as well as Florida’s Miami Palmetto, Michigan’s Cass Tech, Georgia’s North Gwinnett, Ohio’s Pickerington and California’s Servite.

Servite accomplished the extraordinary feat of having two of the top eight picks in the draft: Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham (No. 5 overall) and Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (No. 8). After the draft, Graham discussed his bond with McMillan and how important high school football is to so many young men.

”T Mac is one of my best friends and it’s exciting to see him and I make our dreams come true and get drafted in the first round,” Graham said in a quote distributed by the NFL. “Servite brought us a tight brotherhood.”