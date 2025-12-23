Jordan Love, Malik Willis, Josh Jacobs will be limited on Tuesday

There is a chance the Packers will have their starting quarterback when they take on the Ravens on Saturday night.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters in his press conference that Jordan Love will be limited for Tuesday’s jog-through practice.

Love is in concussion protocol, having been placed in it during last Saturday’s loss to the Bears.

Backup quarterback Malik Willis will also be limited on Tuesday as he deals with a shoulder injury. Running back Josh Jacobs, who did not practice all last week with a knee issue, is set to be limited as well.

Green Bay will clinch playoff berth with a victory over Baltimore or a Detroit loss to Minnesota in Week 17.