Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Jordan Love, Malik Willis, Josh Jacobs will be limited on Tuesday

  
Published December 23, 2025 02:37 PM

There is a chance the Packers will have their starting quarterback when they take on the Ravens on Saturday night.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters in his press conference that Jordan Love will be limited for Tuesday’s jog-through practice.

Love is in concussion protocol, having been placed in it during last Saturday’s loss to the Bears.

Backup quarterback Malik Willis will also be limited on Tuesday as he deals with a shoulder injury. Running back Josh Jacobs, who did not practice all last week with a knee issue, is set to be limited as well.

Green Bay will clinch playoff berth with a victory over Baltimore or a Detroit loss to Minnesota in Week 17.