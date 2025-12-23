 Skip navigation
Ben Johnson: Rome Odunze “on track,” will help us this season

  
Published December 23, 2025 01:43 PM

Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze has missed the last three games with a foot injury, but head coach Ben Johnson gave an optimistic update on his status Tuesday.

Johnson said, via multiple reporters, that Odunze is “right on track” in his recovery from the issue. Johnson added that the Bears believe Odunze is “going to be able to help us” before the season is over.

The Bears play the 49ers on Sunday night and then close out the regular season against the Lions. They’ve also clinched a playoff berth, so Odunze can still give the team a boost even if he doesn’t make it back before Week 18.

Odunze has 44 catches for 661 yards and six touchdowns this season.