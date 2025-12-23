 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons
nbc_csu_bearssf_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Bears vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_billseagles_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Eagles vs. Bills

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons
nbc_csu_bearssf_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Bears vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_billseagles_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Eagles vs. Bills

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Quinshon Judkins had surgery Tuesday, full recovery is expected in 4-6 months

  
Published December 23, 2025 01:51 PM

Browns running back Quinshon Judkins had surgery to repair his fractured fibula and dislocated ankle on Tuesday morning.

The Browns announced that the surgery went well and that Judkins is expected to make a full recovery. He is expected to be able to resume football activities at some point in the next 4-6 months.

The team also announced that Judkins has officially been placed on injured reserve.

Judkins was a second-round pick in April, but he did not sign with the Browns until September because the team waited for a misdemeanor battery charge to be resolved. Prosecutors declined to pursue the case and Judkins made his NFL debut in Week 2. He had 230 carries for 827 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 appearances before his injury.