Quinshon Judkins had surgery Tuesday, full recovery is expected in 4-6 months

Browns running back Quinshon Judkins had surgery to repair his fractured fibula and dislocated ankle on Tuesday morning.

The Browns announced that the surgery went well and that Judkins is expected to make a full recovery. He is expected to be able to resume football activities at some point in the next 4-6 months.

The team also announced that Judkins has officially been placed on injured reserve.

Judkins was a second-round pick in April, but he did not sign with the Browns until September because the team waited for a misdemeanor battery charge to be resolved. Prosecutors declined to pursue the case and Judkins made his NFL debut in Week 2. He had 230 carries for 827 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 appearances before his injury.