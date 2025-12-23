 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons
nbc_csu_bearssf_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Bears vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_billseagles_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Eagles vs. Bills

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
J.J. McCarthy has a hairline fracture in right hand, will not play Thursday

  
Published December 23, 2025 02:09 PM

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy will not play against the Lions on Christmas due to a right hand injury.

X-rays taken of the hand after McCarthy was injured in last Sunday’s win over the Giants came back negative, but head coach Kevin O’Connell said on Tuesday that further imaging on the injury showed that McCarthy suffered a hairline fracture. He has been ruled out for Thursday and rookie Max Brosmer will make his second start of the season.

O’Connell said that McCarthy will not be placed on injured reserve and the team will evaluate his status for Week 18 after Thursday’s game.

The Lions game will be the seventh that McCarthy has missed this season. He missed six games after injuring his ankle in September and missed a game last month with a concussion.