J.J. McCarthy has a hairline fracture in right hand, will not play Thursday

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy will not play against the Lions on Christmas due to a right hand injury.

X-rays taken of the hand after McCarthy was injured in last Sunday’s win over the Giants came back negative, but head coach Kevin O’Connell said on Tuesday that further imaging on the injury showed that McCarthy suffered a hairline fracture. He has been ruled out for Thursday and rookie Max Brosmer will make his second start of the season.

O’Connell said that McCarthy will not be placed on injured reserve and the team will evaluate his status for Week 18 after Thursday’s game.

The Lions game will be the seventh that McCarthy has missed this season. He missed six games after injuring his ankle in September and missed a game last month with a concussion.