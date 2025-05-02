 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kentuckyderby_250502.jpg
Kentucky Derby word association: Horses and NFL
nbc_pft_shananhan_250502.jpg
49ers, Vikings lead contenders that come up short
nbc_pft_mahomes_250502.jpg
Will Mahomes, Chiefs rebound from Super Bowl loss?

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kentuckyderby_250502.jpg
Kentucky Derby word association: Horses and NFL
nbc_pft_shananhan_250502.jpg
49ers, Vikings lead contenders that come up short
nbc_pft_mahomes_250502.jpg
Will Mahomes, Chiefs rebound from Super Bowl loss?

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steve Smith Sr. is sued under “homewrecker” law

  
Published May 2, 2025 09:46 AM

The list of lawsuits recently filed against former NFL players continues to grow.

Former Panthers and Ravens receiver Steve Smith Sr. has been sued in North Carolina under a “homewrecker” law.

As explained by Julia Coin of the Charlotte Observer, Smith is accused of having an extended affair with a member of the Baltimore Ravens marching band.

In the civil complaint filed on Tuesday, Antonio Martinez seeks at least $100,000 for Smith’s alleged interference in Martinez’s marriage.

The situation became public in February, when Martinez posted images of messages allegedly exchanged between Smith and Martinez’s wife. In the lawsuit, Martinez alleged that he called Smith to confront him on the matter.

“You’ve been f—king my wife, bro,” Martinez said, per the lawsuit.

“I’m sorry,” Smith allegedly replied.

The lawsuit contains claims for alienation of affection, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligent infliction of emotional distress. The complaint seeks compensatory damages, punitive damages, and attorney’s fees.

Smith spent 16 years in the NFL. After 13 with the Panthers, he spent his final three in Baltimore. He currently works for NFL Network.