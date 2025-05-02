Steve Smith Sr. is sued under “homewrecker” law

The list of lawsuits recently filed against former NFL players continues to grow.

Former Panthers and Ravens receiver Steve Smith Sr. has been sued in North Carolina under a “homewrecker” law.

As explained by Julia Coin of the Charlotte Observer, Smith is accused of having an extended affair with a member of the Baltimore Ravens marching band.

In the civil complaint filed on Tuesday, Antonio Martinez seeks at least $100,000 for Smith’s alleged interference in Martinez’s marriage.

The situation became public in February, when Martinez posted images of messages allegedly exchanged between Smith and Martinez’s wife. In the lawsuit, Martinez alleged that he called Smith to confront him on the matter.

“You’ve been f—king my wife, bro,” Martinez said, per the lawsuit.

“I’m sorry,” Smith allegedly replied.

The lawsuit contains claims for alienation of affection, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligent infliction of emotional distress. The complaint seeks compensatory damages, punitive damages, and attorney’s fees.

Smith spent 16 years in the NFL. After 13 with the Panthers, he spent his final three in Baltimore. He currently works for NFL Network.