Malik Nabers on Shedeur Sanders: Can’t knock his talent, no way in hell he’s a fifth-rounder

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers won’t be playing with quarterback Shedeur Sanders, but his comments about the rookie may lead some to revisit his team’s decision to pass on Sanders in the future.

Sanders wound up going to the Browns in the fifth round and Nabers said on the 7AM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony podcast that there’s “no way in hell” Sanders should have lasted that long. Nabers referenced knocks on the way Sanders carries himself — which included reports of a rough meeting with Giants head coach Brian Daboll — and said that he feels “bad for how that happened to him because he really played his ass off” while completing a high percentage of passes behind a poor offensive line at Colorado.

“You don’t do that to somebody like that. You can’t knock his talent. . . . Some things you just can’t knock,” Nabers said. “Come on, bro. We gotta stop making feelings with how people play that linger. Yeah, he might have some things he might say on camera, off the field, wthat don’t have to do with how he plays football. We’re here for one thing and that’s to play football. Everybody’s got different personalities.”

The Giants wound up taking Jaxson Dart and they’ll be hoping he and Nabers form a productive connection while Sanders’s career plays out on a different track in Cleveland.