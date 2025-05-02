Howie Roseman: Nothing in the past guarantees future success

The Eagles lost a few key pieces from their Super Bowl team in March, but they held onto linebacker Zack Baun and have a lot more of their stars returning to the team than leaving when all is said and done.

That will lead to a lot of talk about a possible repeat as the 2025 season draws closer, but General Manager Howie Roseman offered a little caution against putting the cart before the horse. Roseman told Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio that the Eagles have to “take the lessons we learned from that 2017 team” as they move toward next season.

Head coach Doug Pederson led the team to that win, but the Eagles were one and done in the playoffs the next year and Pederson was fired a year after that. This team is built differently from that one, but the leading lesson Roseman wants his team to learn is that their success in 2024 doesn’t entitle them to anything this year.

“I see the attitude and the energy,” Roseman said. “We understand. We understand that 2025 is a new year, and we haven’t won a game yet. In 2025, we’re going to have to do our best and work our hardest to have the kind of season that we’re looking for, and nothing in the past is going to guarantee future success.”

Roseman noted that the team is young on defense and got younger with five straight defensive picks to kick off the draft. They expect to have 12 picks in next year’s draft to further supplement the roster, so there should be plenty of talent to work with. If the commitment and effort remain at similar levels, the Eagles will be well positioned to avoid a repeat of 2017.